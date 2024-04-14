Sisodia’s Patparganj, a victim of air pollution

NEW DELHI : Situated along the banks of the Yamuna River, Patparganj embodies a fusion of historical legacy and contemporary urbanity.

Initially a bustling town and pivotal grain market just beyond the periphery of Delhi during the 18th century, its evolution into a predominantly affluent enclave is emblematic of modern urban sprawl.

Today, it stands adorned with a plethora of upscale group housing societies and towering apartment complexes, epitomizing the zenith of residential opulence.

Patparganj boasts seamless connectivity, serving as a pivotal nexus linking various parts of Delhi and neighbouring Noida. In recent years, its landscape has been transformed into a haven for the erudite echelons of former bureaucrats and corporate luminaries, many of whom find solace within the confines of the government-built apartment enclaves, affectionately referred to as the IAS and IFS colonies.

While the majority of the locality revels in exemplary infrastructural amenities and pristine environs, there linger pockets plagued by perennial predicaments.

Recent grievances voiced by residents regarding persistent sewerage issues compelled the intervention of Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman, Somnath Bharti, spotlighting infrastructural lacunae. Furthermore, historical concerns pertaining to diminishing water reservoirs and water contamination continue to afflict select precincts within the area.

The industrial precincts of Patparganj, though emblematic of economic vibrancy, cast a shadow of environmental apprehension due to their contribution to pollution. The issuance of notices by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to 203 industrial units in 2021 underscores the imperative for stringent environmental stewardship.

Echoing sentiments of local resident Sanjeev Rawat, proximity to industrial zones and the Ghazipur landfill has sparked contemplation among residents regarding the long-term ramifications on familia l well-being. “Although no place in Delhi is free from pollution, Patparganj has become more and more polluted in the last few years. “My house is located quite close to both the industrial area and the Ghazipur landfill. I have been considering moving somewhere else for the sake of my family’s long-term health,” said Sanjeev Rawat, a local resident.

Politically, Patparganj emerges as a crucible of electoral dynamism within the Delhi assembly landscape. The ascendance of Aam Aadmi Party’s stalwart, Manish Sisodia, since 2013 has been emblematic of its political ethos. Sisodia’s electoral juggernaut, marked by a substantial surge in vote share from 41.53% in 2013 to 53.58% in 2015, underscores his unwavering resonance with the electorate. However, the BJP’s formidable contender, Ravinder Singh Negi, posed a formidable challenge in the closely contested 2020 elections, epitomizing the constituency’s political fluidity.

Patparganj’s electoral significance extends beyond the realm of the Delhi assembly, resonating within the broader canvas of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir’s tenure has yielded to Harsh Malhotra’s stewardship, amplifying the electoral stakes. Malhotra’s electoral odyssey intersects with that of Kuldeep Kumar from the Aam Aadmi Party, symbolizing a battleground where political incumbency and aspiration converge.