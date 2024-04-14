Those against nuclear weapons can't protect India: PM Modi to opposition INDIA bloc

HOSHANGABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc over one of its constituents being in favour of nuclear disarmament and said they cannot protect the country.

Addressing a rally at Pipariya town in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency, Modi taunted Rahul Gandhi over his will eradicate poverty with a single stroke remark, saying the country doesn't take him seriously.

He also said the Congress always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, but the BJP government has honoured him.

Without naming any party, Modi said a constituent of the INDIA bloc has called for nuclear disarmament -- referring to the CPI(M) manifesto.

He asked the people whether in today's world the country needs a nuclear weapon or not, especially when its enemies have so much of power with them.

"In the manifestoes of INDI alliance partners, a number of dangerous promises were made. One of its partner's manifesto said that it will denuclearize the country," he said.

"We should have nuclear weapons to protect our country; those saying otherwise how will they protect India," he said.

Without taking Rahul Gandhi's name, Modi taunted him over his will eradicate poverty with a single stroke remark.

He said the Congress "shehzada" made such an announcement that people will laugh, and added the country does not take him seriously.

His grandmother (former PM Indira Gandhi), too, once gave the slogan of "Garibi Hatao" and people know about it also, he said.

"The Congress always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, we have honoured him," Modi said on the birth anniversary of the chief architect of India's Constitution.