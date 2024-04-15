Army Chief visiting Uzbekistan to strengthen bilateral defence ties

NEW DELHI: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Monday departed on a visit to Uzbekistan marking a significant step in bolstering defence cooperation between the two countries. The official visit from April 15-18 includes high-level meetings with the top civilian and military leadership.

The Indian Army in a statement said, “On 15th April 2024, General Manoj Pande will engage in dialogues with the top defence leadership of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The meetings are planned with Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov, the Defence Minister of Uzbekistan; Major General Khalmukhamedov Shukhrat Gayratjanovich, the First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces; and Major General Burkhanov Ahmed Jamalovich, the Deputy Minister and Chief of Air and Air Defence Forces.”

These dialogues are pivotal in fostering stronger military cooperation, the Army said.

As per the schedule, General Pande on April 16 will pay homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of India, by laying a wreath at his monument. Among the engagements on the day will encompass a visit to the Centre for Innovative Technologies LLC, where the COAS will get an insight into initiatives being undertaken by the Republic of Uzbekistan in defence technology and innovations. General Manoj Pande will thereafter visit the Uzbekistan Armed Forces Academy and inaugurate an IT lab at the academy, established with India’s assistance.