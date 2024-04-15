Arunachal Pradesh: East or West, BJP faces a tough test

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh will go to parliamentary elections in the backdrop of a Christian organisation’s open declaration of support for the Congress and an anti-incumbency wave. The state has two seats – Arunachal East and Arunachal West. A straight contest is expected between the BJP, which rules the frontier state, and the Congress.
The BJP’s Arunachal West candidate and Union minister Kiren Rijiju is seeking a fourth term. He is pitted against former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki of the Congress among others. In the Arunachal East seat, sitting MP and the BJP candidate Tapir Gao’s main rival is the Congress’ Bosiram Siram who is a former minister.
The BJP, which has a solid base in the state, appears to be ahead in the race but a recent diktat by the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has left the party concerned about its prospects. In a March 26 circular, the ACF had listed six issues to back its “ongoing democratic movement against the present regime”. The issues include the government’s alleged move to repeal the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act of 1978 and withdraw the Scheduled Tribe status to the Christians.
In another circular issued on April 3, the ACF had urged all its member and denominational organizations to work for the two Congress candidates and extend full support to them. The forum warned of necessary steps against any member found working against its official decision.
Christians account for more than 30.26% of the state’s population and the BJP’s fear is about the possible polarisation of Christian votes in the Congress’ favour.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu had slammed the Congress for allegedly playing the religious card and expressed concern over the “politicization of religion”. The BJP is banking on the development initiatives of the central and state governments. The Centre is undertaking a series of infrastructure development projects along the Line of Actual Control to improve border security.
Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sela Tunnel in the Tawang district. It will ensure all-weather connectivity to Tawang and the forward areas, and facilitate smoother movement of troops.
With the polls drawing near, the general perception among the voters is that the Congress will give the BJP a run for its money.
Speaking at a recent rally, Rijiju advised people not to waste their votes. He outlined the central government’s plans to boost the state’s agriculture and horticulture sectors. Tuki is confident people want change. He claimed that he was getting a good response from the voters wherever he was going.
The people in the state are expecting a neck and neck contest also in the Arunachal East seat. The sitting MP Gao is facing the charge of non-performance. His advantage is that he is more visible than his Congress rival Siram on social media.
Prof Nani Bath of the Rajiv Gandhi University felt the BJP will win both seats but by smaller margins of votes compared to those of the 2019 elections.
“There are two factors why the BJP will not be able to perform like it had in 2019. One is anti-incumbency and the other is the religious factor. I feel there will be a strong contest in both seats,” the political scientist said.
“Infrastructure development is happening in all parts of Arunachal but people do not vote on that consideration. Looking at the overall national scenario, people consider the BJP as anti-Christian. They were not allowed to construct a church in Tawang,” he added.
Simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held in the state on April 19.