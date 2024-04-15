Arunachal Pradesh: East or West, BJP faces a tough test

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh will go to parliamentary elections in the backdrop of a Christian organisation’s open declaration of support for the Congress and an anti-incumbency wave. The state has two seats – Arunachal East and Arunachal West. A straight contest is expected between the BJP, which rules the frontier state, and the Congress.

The BJP’s Arunachal West candidate and Union minister Kiren Rijiju is seeking a fourth term. He is pitted against former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki of the Congress among others. In the Arunachal East seat, sitting MP and the BJP candidate Tapir Gao’s main rival is the Congress’ Bosiram Siram who is a former minister.

The BJP, which has a solid base in the state, appears to be ahead in the race but a recent diktat by the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has left the party concerned about its prospects. In a March 26 circular, the ACF had listed six issues to back its “ongoing democratic movement against the present regime”. The issues include the government’s alleged move to repeal the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act of 1978 and withdraw the Scheduled Tribe status to the Christians.

In another circular issued on April 3, the ACF had urged all its member and denominational organizations to work for the two Congress candidates and extend full support to them. The forum warned of necessary steps against any member found working against its official decision.

Christians account for more than 30.26% of the state’s population and the BJP’s fear is about the possible polarisation of Christian votes in the Congress’ favour.