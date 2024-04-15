BJP promises three more bullet train corridors

NEW DELHI: The BJP manifesto released on Sunday promised three more bullet train corridors in the country apart from expanding coverage of new-age trains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while releasing the BJP’s Lok Sabha manifesto, said the work on the first corridor, which will connect Ahmedabad to Mumbai, is almost complete and the survey work for three more corridors will begin soon.

“We are constructing the first Bullet Train corridor in the country. Using the experience gained so far, we will initiate feasibility studies for Bullet Train Corridors in North, South, and East India,” the BJP’s manifesto states.

The saffron party, seeking a third consecutive term for PM Modi, says that its government has developed and manufactured world-class Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat trains.

The BJP manifesto has accorded top priority to a slew of railway projects if it is voted to power for a third term at the Centre. Released as ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’, the manifesto pledged for constructing new tracks to expand capacity as well cargo transportation. It mentions that 31,000 km railway tracks were built in the last 10 years and now it would add 5000 km of new railway tracks every year for next five years after coming in the third term of power.