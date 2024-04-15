'Blueprint of new, better India': Yogi Adityanath on BJP manifesto

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday described the BJP's election manifesto as "a blueprint of a new and better India".

He added that the citizens of the country have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee of making India developed and self-reliant.

"Modi's guarantee means taking forward the concept of developed India through self-reliant India with the spirit of development of all sections of people without discrimination," the chief minister said at the BJP headquarters here.

"This resolution declares a decisive war against corruption. It is based on Modi's guarantees. This is the first general election in which a feeling of confidence about the results is being seen across the country because people have faith in Modi ji's guarantee," he said.