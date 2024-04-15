Nation

'Blueprint of new, better India': Yogi Adityanath on BJP manifesto

Yogi said the party's manifesto was released on the anniversary of the architect of Indian Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar because "youth, women, poor and farmers are the priorities" of the BJP.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference, at BJP headquarters in Lucknow.PTI
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday described the BJP's election manifesto as "a blueprint of a new and better India".

He added that the citizens of the country have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee of making India developed and self-reliant.

"Modi's guarantee means taking forward the concept of developed India through self-reliant India with the spirit of development of all sections of people without discrimination," the chief minister said at the BJP headquarters here.

"This resolution declares a decisive war against corruption. It is based on Modi's guarantees. This is the first general election in which a feeling of confidence about the results is being seen across the country because people have faith in Modi ji's guarantee," he said.

BJP releases its 'Sankalp Patra' for LS polls; focus on poor, youth, farmers, women

"The country's ambition is Modi ji's mission. This country has faith in Modi's guarantee. His guarantee is a symbol of public trust," he said.

The BJP released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto -- 'Sankalp Patra' -- on Sunday, prioritising development and welfare while shunning populist measures and contentious issues like the NRC, with the prime minister pitching for electing a strong and stable government in an uncertain world.

Yogi Adityanath
BJP manifesto

