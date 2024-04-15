Jharkhand: Bypoll hints at Kalpana Soren’s anointment as CM

RANCHI: A statement by a few JMM MLAs has sparked speculations about the possible change of guard soon before or after the Gandey by-election in Jharkhand. Giridih MLA Sudivya Kumar Sonu, who is said to be close to former CM Hemant Soren, had said during a meeting of workers at Gandey that they are not going to elect an MLA only, but a leader equivalent to the Chief Minister.

“If Kalpana madam is elected MLA from here then what has not happened in the last 75 years will happen in merely four months….. You are not going to elect an MLA but a leader equivalent to a CM,” said the JMM MLA Sudivya Kumar Sonu. This is what needs to be said in public,” he added.

AICC general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir has already termed Kalpana Soren as a “CM material” saying that the BJP will pay a heavy price for its “injustices” meted out to political leaders and people.

Meanwhile, the aggression with which CM Champai Soren was counting the achievements of Hemant Soren Soren Government was put on halt all of a sudden and he went on a 3- day visit to his Assembly constituency despite the fact that the party has already announced its candidates for four Lok Sabha seats. Such incidents also give boost to the speculation that something is being cooked inside the JMM.