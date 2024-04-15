Congress's Manish Tewari plays PM Modi gambit to hit back at BJP's 'outsider' tag

CHANDIGARH: With Manish Tewari being fielded by the Congress from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat against the BJP's Sanjay Tandon, a debate has kicked off over which of them has the better claim to be a local.

The BJP had charged that Tewari had no experience of working in the city and termed him as 'Ticket Badlo'. Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra told The New Indian Express that the Congress has given the ticket to a candidate who first fought from Ludhiana and then from Anandpur Sahib.

In response, Tewari told TNIE, "BJP cadres have been spreading that I am a outsider and not from Chandigarh. I was born and brought up in the city and thus have better claim over the city. You should ask them if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is from Varanasi. These are parliamentary elections and not local municipality polls."

Asked about Tewari's comment on PM Modi, the BJP's Malhotra said, "PM Modi has twice contested from Varanasi and won. He never changed his seat."