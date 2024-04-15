ECI registers record seizure of over Rs 4,650 crore, 45 per cent of it account for drugs

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Monday said that with the general elections 2024 underway it has been on track by making the highest ever seizures of inducements recorded in the 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections in the country.

An official statement from the poll panel said that enforcement agencies have made a record seizure of over Rs. 4,650 crore in the ECI’s resolute fight against money power even before the first phase of polling for the 18th Lok Sabha elections commences on Friday.

The amount marks a sharp increase from Rs 3,475 crore seized during the entire Lok Sabha election in 2019, it said.

It is significant to note here that 45 percent of the seizures are of drugs and narcotics (Rs 2,068.10 crore), that are under the special focus of the Commission, the poll panel revealed adding that the seizures have been possible by comprehensive planning, scaled up collaboration and unified deterrence action from agencies, proactive citizen participation and optimal engagement of technology.

The enhanced seizures reflect ECI’s unwavering commitment to monitor inducements and curb electoral malpractices for a ‘level playing field’, particularly in favour of smaller and less resourceful parties, said ECI Joint Director Anuj Chandak in an official statement.