Excise scam: Delhi court issues notice to CBI on BRS leader Kavitha's bail plea in corruption case

NEW DELHI: A city court on Monday issued notice to the CBI on BRS leader K Kavitha's bail application in a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

Special judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja, who sent Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23, directed the federal agency to file its reply to the application by April 22.

The CBI had arrested the Telangana MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao from Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged scam.

The CBI is probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the AAP government's excise policy, while the ED is investigating the money laundering aspect.

In her bail application in the corruption case, Kavitha said she was a "star campaigner" for her party in the general elections.

She sought an interim bail while her regular bail application was pending.

She alleged that the "ruling party in the Centre is using investigative agencies to publicly connect the petitioner to the Delhi Excise Policy so that further coercive actions can be taken against her".

"The Investigating Agencies are well aware that there is no substance in the allegation of the Petitioner's involvement in the alleged scam. The intention behind the purported investigation against the Petitioner is not to ascertain her involvement in the alleged scam, since it is painfully clear that none exists. The political masterminds are well aware that if the petitioner can be connected to the alleged scam, it will bring her, and by logical implication, her father, the erstwhile chief minister of Telangana, into disrepute," the application said.