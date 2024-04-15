Gujarat businessman, wife donate ₹200 crore wealth, embrace monkhood

AHMEDABAD: In a remarkable display of devotion and selflessness, Bhaveshbhai Bhandari and his wife Jinal Bhandari, residents of Himmatnagar in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, have generously donated nearly ₹200 crore and embraced monkhood.

Their decision to embark on a journey for salvation comes after they humbly offered all their wealth during a ceremony held in February. They were following the noble example set by their 19-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son, who embraced monkhood in 2022.

Bhaveshbhai, formerly engaged in the construction business, and his wife have been inspired by their children's commitment to the ascetic path. Their actions serve as a poignant reminder of the power of selflessness and the pursuit of spiritual fulfillment over material possessions.

In a statement to the media, Dilip Gandhi, an acquaintance, emphasized the significance of monkhood in Jain society. He highlighted that monks are required to lead a life of austerity, which includes begging for sustenance and renouncing modern comforts such as air conditioning, fans, and mobile phones. Additionally, they are expected to traverse the country barefoot as part of their spiritual journey.