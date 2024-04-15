Haridwar: BJP fights for prestige on its turf as son of former CM locks horns with ex-CM

DEHRADUN: Haridwar in Uttarakhand, renowned for its spiritual significance, is poised to witness a keen electoral battle. Virendra Rawat, son of former Congress CM Harish Rawat, who is making his political debut, has been pitted against former BJP CM Trivendra Rawat in Haridwar, which will go to polls on April 19 on the first phase.

According to the poll data, the BJP has a strong track record in this constituency, having secured victory six times from 1977 to 2019, with one win each for the BLD, JNP-S, and Samajwadi Party.

The Congress last emerged victorious in Haridwar in 2009. As the BJP aims for a hat-trick of wins, the Congress is optimistic of repeating a victory after 15 years.

In the last two consecutive elections, the BJP secured over 50 per cent of the votes and elected Ramesh Pokhriyal as the MP. Harish Rawat’s wife, Renuka Rawat, had lost the election from here in 2014.

Harish Rawat, who was MP from here in 2009, had expressed his unwillingness to contest the election and got his son a ticket and started campaigning for it.