Interview of BJP national general secretary and program in charge

Tarun Chugh- who is BJP's national general secretary, in-charge of Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh and also now in -charge of BJP programs , feels that the works done by the Modi government in the last 10 years will be reflected in the electoral blessings of people to the BJP-led NDA in the ongoing elections for the LS.

In an interview with assistant editor of The New Indian Express RAJESH KUMAR THAKUR at Delhi, Chugh claimed: "The Opposition is a divided house and moreover, whether they are trying to throw the BJP out of power or not, it is not important. What matters is how the Modi government has delivered". Excerpts:

Q-1)- How big are the BJP campaigns being carried out across the country this time to achieve the"400 ke paar" target?

Chugh: There is nothing big about it. The Modi government has worked diligently to take the welfare policies to the last man in the queue. The idea has been that all the deprived sections are given their due respect. The Modi government has worked hard for the last ten years for the welfare of the last man in the queue. Obviously, the BJP has gained more popularity among the people, which should be translated into votes.

2)-How far are you sure of your party achieving its target at a time when Opposition parties are together to oust the BJP from power?

Chugh: The Opposition is a divided house and moreover, whether they are trying to throw the BJP out of power or not, it is not important. What matters is how the Modi government has delivered. The Opposition has been doing its politics, whereas the Modi government has been working for the welfare of the people. We will always respect the democratic outcome

3)- How the "Mission South" of BJP is expected to yield results in the 2024 LS elections?

Chugh: The BJP is expecting to make big forays into the Southern belt because the people have started realising that they have been fooled for long by the regional straps. The people want help and growth which the Modi government has provided for the last ten years. The people have started feeling the change , so obviously we are expecting to make good gains in the South.

4) What are the main issues on which BJP is seeking a third term in a row at the Centre?

Chugh: The BJP would make the ten years of governance of the Modi government its main plank, and we would apprise the people of various development and welfare schemes that have benefited crores of people. We all know the historic decisions that the Modi government has taken. At the same time the BJP would highlight the corrupt practices of the Opposition parties and how they have been promoting nepotism and family fiefdom in various political parties.

5)-What would be BJP performances in states like Telangana, Kerala, AP, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the 2024 LS elections?

Chugh: The Prime Minister has toured some parts of the South recently and soon the BJP campaign will become more aggressive in the region. The BJP is certainly going to make a big achievement in these states where people are sick of the family rule of a handful of political leaders. The political families have deprived their states of new development. As the people have started realising it this is bound to give the BJP a big gain in the coming elections.

6)- Your government, led by PM Modi,is being accused by the Opposition of resorting to central agencies like ED and CBI, to target the Opposition out of fear of losing elections this time. What's your take on it, sir?

Chugh: The Modi government is firmly against corruption. The Opposition is fearing because it has been indulging in corruption whenever it is in power. The working of central agencies like ED and CBI is not based on political grounds. It is to pin down corruption in all fields. The Opposition is making hue and cry because many cases of corruption that have remained hidden from people are coming to light.

10) Congress's manifesto has promised a lot and to counter the Congress manifesto, how is your party Sankalp Patra likely to come out?

Chung. The Congress manifesto is a shallow exercise. The Congress manifesto is infact a regressive manifesto which aims at delivering shallow and hollow promises to the voters. The Congress's promise of giving annually Rs one lakh each to women is as impractical as its promise in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to give Rs 72,000 every year to Everyone. None of the states where Congress ruled in the recent past offered such benefits to farmers or women. and now it's trying to touch the moon with fake promises. After having failed during its more than 60 years of rule over the country during which inflation touched its heights and rate of growth was at the bottom, the Congress is now taking lessons from the Modi model of governance. The BJP's Sankalp Patra, released on Sunday, reflects India's aspirations and a roadmap for making our country a vikshit Bharat by 2047. It also lays down the blueprint for making India one of the top economies in the world besides other issues.

11)-.Your party claims to be following Modi's mantra of "Sab Ka Vikas,Sab ka saath"but has fielded only one. Muslim candidate from South in Karala.Why such a difference is seen between what your party claims and what it does in the name Saab ka sath Saab ke vikas?

Chugh: This is an absolutely wrong perception and false propaganda. Our party looks for the winnability of candidates. There is absolutely no discrimination against any community. The welfare policies and programmes are meant for all citizens in the country whichever community or class they come from. In elections many factors come into play before a candidate is selected. But certainly, community and class is never kept in mind in picking up candidates.