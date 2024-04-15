Lack of leadership in pro-Khalistani ranks: Intel report

NEW DELHI: At a time when several overseas anti-India elements have been eliminated by unknown attackers across the globe, intelligence reports to the Government of India suggested that there is a dilemma among the pro-Khalistani entities, as only a very few are in favour of adopting violent means to take forward their cause citing leadership vacuum.

In the reports both the internal and external spy agencies of India have mentioned that PKEs are struggling to get a credible leadership.

Sources said that in an analysis of the reports submitted by the intelligence agencies, it has come to light that several meetings were held in the US and Canada to identify potential leaders, who could carry on anti-India activities across various countries.

During the course of such meetings it was felt that except for the designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, new faces need to be brought to the front to carry out activities in different countries, intelligence agencies said.