Maoists will be ousted in 3 yrs, SC/ST quota to stay, says Shah

RAIPUR: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the menace of Maoists in Chhattisgarh will get eliminated in the next three years if the BJP is voted to power led by PM Narendra Modi.

Addressing a poll rally at Khairagarh in Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency, Shah accused the Congress of spreading lies that Modi will abolish the Constitution and the reservations policy will be terminated. Rajnandgaon is cited as the BJP’s citadel where the former CM Bhupesh Baghel is pitted against the saffron party’s sitting Lok Sabha member Santosh Pandey.

“As long as BJP remains in politics, we will not allow the reservations for dalits, tribals or backward classes to end. Today is the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. We cannot forget his work towards upliftment of dalits, backwards, tribals and poor. But the Congress continues to spread canards. After losing Assembly polls for Congress, Baghel is yet again in the fray. The people should now defeat him with a bigger margin”, Shah said.

During his speech, he congratulated the chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai and the state home minister Vijay Sharma for eliminating over 53 Maoists besides 150 cadres arrested and more than 250 surrendered during a short span after the fight against the left-wing extremists intensified. “The campaign against the Maoists had weakened under the Bhupesh Baghel government”, he added. Chhattisgarh remains the worst Maoist-hit state.