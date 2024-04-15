Mayawati seeks statehood for west UP’s Harit Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Choosing the birth anniversary day of her ideologue Dr BR Ambedkar, Bahujan Samaj Pary (BSP) chief Mayawati made a major announcement of according statehood to western UP and also establishing a bench of Allahabad High Court in the region if voted to power at the centre.

While addressing a poll rally in Muzaffarnagar, the BSP chief raked up the long-pending ‘Harit Pradesh’ issue yet again. Significantly, it was Dr Ambedkar who had proposed the division of UP into three separate states — Western, Central and Eastern — for better governance.

She launched a broadside on arch rival Samajwadi Party (SP) saying that the brotherhood and amity was buried in western UP when the SP was in power whereas the BSP rule never witnessed a communal flare-up in western UP.