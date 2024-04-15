Not Vishwaguru but a ‘bandhu’ in global arena

NEW DELHI: Making a change in its claim to be a Vishwaguru, the BJP manifesto promised that the party-led government will conduct policies to further India’s interests “with the spirit of Vishwa Bandhu Bharat” (kinsman of the universe).

India will work to emerge as a voice of Global South by following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 5S –Samman, Samvad, Sahyog, Shanti and Samridhi. “We will further promote Bharat’s reputation as a trusted global partner and a first respondent continuing our humanitarian assistance and disaster relief programs,” the manifesto said

The BJP pledged that it is committed to seeking permanent membership in the UN Security Council to elevate Bharat’s position in global decision-making. The government will continue to make all efforts to create a consensus among all members of UN on a Comprehensive Convention against Intentional terrorism.

“ We will build upon the success of the ‘No Money for Terror’ conference to develop better coordination of countering terrorism financing,” it said.