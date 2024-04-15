PM Modi abandoned all responsibility for 'BJP-manufactured crisis' in Manipur: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of abandoning all responsibility for the "BJP-manufactured crisis" in Manipur and asked why is he "protecting" Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh attacked the BJP ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's poll campaign engagements in the violence-hit state.

"The Prime Minister has abandoned all responsibility for the BJP-manufactured crisis in Manipur. However, his Home Minister has found the time to campaign in the state today, and we hope he takes the initiative to answer a few questions on behalf of the PM," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Since May 3, 2023, when large-scale violence broke out in Manipur, the prime minister has not visited the state even once, he said.

"He (Modi) has not even given an appointment to, or taken a call from, the Chief Ministers, MLAs, or any other political representatives of the state. In fact, he has barely even acknowledged the crisis, barring a three-minute speech that he delivered when forced to by the Opposition," Ramesh said.

In the meantime, Rahul Gandhi has visited the state twice to understand the situation and extend solidarity to the people of Manipur, he said.