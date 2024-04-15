Priyanka says inflation, jobs key issues, slams ‘misuse’ of agencies

JAIPUR: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “neglecting” crucial issues like inflation and unemployment, and accused him of being disconnected from the people.
In a public meeting in Jalore, where she was supporting Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Gandhi slammed the Modi government’s policies, alleging that they favour billionaires over farmers and the poor.
The Congress leader also condemned the “misuse” of government agencies and highlighted the closure of beneficial schemes by BJP governments. She promised to address issues like unemployment and paper leaks if her party comes to power, and emphasized the importance of thoughtful voting.
“It seems Modi has lost touch with the reality faced by the people. Today, inflation rates are the highest in 45 years, a direct result of the Modi government’s policies,” she said, citing the soaring costs of education and farming essentials.
Regarding the farmers’ protest, Gandhi noted that farmers endured harsh conditions on the streets, but their voices went unheard by the government until the Uttar Pradesh elections approached, prompting the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws.
Accusing the Modi government of favouring billionaires over the welfare of farmers burdened with debt, Gandhi said, “While billionaires receive loan waivers worth Rs 16,000 crore, the plight of debt-ridden farmers is ignored.”
Priyanka Gandhi lent her support to Vaibhav Gehlot, who is contesting from Jalore. She addressed a public meeting in Bhinmal, Jalore, urging voters to make an informed choice.