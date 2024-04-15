Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan meets Kejriwal in Tihar jail

NEW DELHI: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail here, an official said.

The meeting took place in the 'mulakat jangla,' a room divided with a glass wall, a Tihar jail official said.

He added that Mann and Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar's jail number 2 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, spoke to each other via intercom.

According to the official, the Punjab CM met Kejriwal as a common visitor, as per the rules of the jail manual.

On Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh had alleged that the Tihar administration was not allowing Kejriwal to meet his family and Mann in person.