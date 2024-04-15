Rajnath wades into Tejashwi’s fish video, says why show it off

PATNA: Defence minister Rajnath Singh came down on former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who had shared a video showing him eating fish on Navratra eve.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Jamui Lok Sabha constituency, Rajnath said, “There is a former minister. It pains my heart from within. The festival of Navratra is here and he is showing big fried fish, eating them. What message you want to send?”

He further said, “You eat whatever you want, fish, pig, elephant or horse. What do you have to show it to the world? Who has given the right to hurt the people’s sentiments? No one else shows. You have such arrogance.”