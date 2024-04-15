Rise in deaths of Indian students overseas a big concern for govt: Jaishankar

BENGALURU: Amid a rise in violent attacks on Indian students in the US in which many have lost their lives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that such cases are unconnected but certainly a big concern for the government.

According to him, some students were murdered over personal issues whereas others were victims of accidents.

Speaking to reporters, Jaishankar responded to a question about the rise in the number of Indian students becoming victims of violent attacks in foreign countries, saying, Obviously, in every case, wherever anything unfortunate has happened to the students, it is of great tragedy for the family, and a big concern for us but...our embassy or consulate has looked at every case and they're actually unconnected."