17 Indian sailors on cargo ship seized by Iran safe, not under arrest

NEW DELHI: The 17 Indian sailors on the cargo vessel MSC Aries that was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards are safe and not under arrest.
"The 17 Indian sailors are free. We are in touch with the Indian Ambassador in Iran and would like to reaffirm that their condition is good. The only reason that they have not been able to reach the shore is due to bad weather conditions. None of the Indian sailors are under arrest," said a source from Iran.
It may be recalled that the cargo vessel was seized by Iran after tensions escalated between it and Israel. The Indian government has been constantly in touch with Iran seeking the release of the sailors.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart H Amirabdollahian and pressed for the release of the 17 Indians.
“I spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdolahian and took up the release of 17 Indians in MSC Aires. We discussed the situation in the region and stressed on importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy,” said Jaishankar on Sunday.
Jaishankar also had a conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, where he shared concern at the developments and discussed the larger regional situation.
Amidst heightened use of missiles and drones between Iran and Israel, India has expressed concern over the situation around the region.
"We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy," said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
India has also said that it is closely monitoring the evolving situation.
"Our embassies in the region are in close touch with the Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region," the MEA added.
It may be recalled that last week, India had issued an advisory for its citizens to avoid travelling to both countries. It also asked its citizens in both countries to register with the embassies there.