17 Indian sailors on cargo ship seized by Iran safe, not under arrest

NEW DELHI: The 17 Indian sailors on the cargo vessel MSC Aries that was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards are safe and not under arrest.

"The 17 Indian sailors are free. We are in touch with the Indian Ambassador in Iran and would like to reaffirm that their condition is good. The only reason that they have not been able to reach the shore is due to bad weather conditions. None of the Indian sailors are under arrest," said a source from Iran.

It may be recalled that the cargo vessel was seized by Iran after tensions escalated between it and Israel. The Indian government has been constantly in touch with Iran seeking the release of the sailors.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart H Amirabdollahian and pressed for the release of the 17 Indians.

“I spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdolahian and took up the release of 17 Indians in MSC Aires. We discussed the situation in the region and stressed on importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy,” said Jaishankar on Sunday.