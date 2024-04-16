Image of security forces used for representational purposes only.
Image of security forces used for representational purposes only.FILE Photo | PTI
Nation

18 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh; three jawans hurt

The gunfight took place at around 2 pm in Hapatola forest between Binagunda and Koronar villages under Chhotebethiya police station limits.

KANKER: At least eighteen Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, police said.

Three security personnel suffered injuries in the fierce gun-battle and a large quantity of weapons was also recovered from the spot, they said.

The gunfight took place at around 2 pm in Hapatola forest between Binagunda and Koronar villages under Chhotebethiya police station limits, when a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said.

The officer also informed that a huge cache of weapons were recovered from the spot.

The three security personnel injured in the gunfight were being shifted to a hospital for treatment, the official said. 

Chhattisgarh
Naxalite

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com