April 17 date set for Surya Abhishek of Ram Lalla

LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing daily trials for the ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the entire opto mechanical system required to execute the historic event has been put in place to grace the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol with sunrays on the occasion of Ram Navmi, which falls on April 17.

Temple Construction Committee chairman, retired IAS officer Nripendra Mishra, claimed on Monday that to mark the birth of Ram Lalla on Ram Navmi, the sunrays would fall for five minutes at 12:16 pm on the forehead of the 51-inch tall idol representing the five-year-old form of Lord Ram.

“The efforts are on to make technical arrangements for the ceremony, and the scientists are not leaving anything to chance to make those divine moments grand,” said Mishra.

Ram Navmi, celebrated on the ninth day of the first month of the Hindu calendar, typically falls in March-April, marking the birth of Lord Ram. This is the first Ram Navmi marking the birth of Lord Ram after the consecration of his child form in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.