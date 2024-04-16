Nation

Boat capsizes in Jhelum river in J-K; four dead, 15 missing

A rescue operation has been launched and the State Disaster Response Force team has been deployed.
Rescue operation underway after a boat capsized in the Jhelum river, on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Rescue operation underway after a boat capsized in the Jhelum river, on the outskirts of Srinagar.Photo | PTI
SRINAGAR: Four people drowned as a boat capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, officials said.

Many others are missing in the incident that took place in Gandbal Nowgam area, they said.

The missing included several children who had been on their way to school when the boat overturned in the Jhelum river in the city of Srinagar.

Witnesses said a rope used to guide the boat across had snapped with the force of the fast-flowing water.

A rescue operation was launched and the State Disaster Response Force team has been deployed.

eople gather along the Jhelum riverside as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct a search and rescue operation after a boat with children overturned in Srinagar.
eople gather along the Jhelum riverside as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct a search and rescue operation after a boat with children overturned in Srinagar.Photo | AFP

So far, four bodies have been recovered, while many others are missing, the officials said.

Incessant rains over the last couple of days have led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum.

Jammu &Kashmir
Jhelum River
Boat capsizes

