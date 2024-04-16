Boat capsizes in Jhelum river in J-K; four dead, 15 missing

SRINAGAR: Four people drowned as a boat capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, officials said.

Many others are missing in the incident that took place in Gandbal Nowgam area, they said.

The missing included several children who had been on their way to school when the boat overturned in the Jhelum river in the city of Srinagar.

Witnesses said a rope used to guide the boat across had snapped with the force of the fast-flowing water.

A rescue operation was launched and the State Disaster Response Force team has been deployed.