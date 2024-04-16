Election 2024 is to punish those who are against Constitution: PM Modi in Bihar

GAYA: Launching a blistering attack on the opposition bloc INDIA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said this election is to punish those who are against India's Constitution and opposing the Centre's efforts to make the country a 'Viksit Bharat'.

He also accused the opposition leaders, including those of the RJD and the Congress, of playing politics with the Constitution.

Speaking at an election rally in Bihar's Gaya district, the PM said," This election is only to punish 'Ghamandia' (arrogant) alliance leaders. It is to punish those who are against the Constitution and opposing the Centre's initiatives to make India a 'Viksit Bharat'."

Bihar's former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi is contesting from Gaya as an NDA nominee.

The PM said this election is for 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Bihar',