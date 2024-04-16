Former Goldman Sachs executive tops 2023 civil services exam

NEW DELHI: Lucknow’s Aditya Srivastava, a former Goldman Sachs executive and currently an Indian Police Service (IPS) trainee, has topped the coveted 2023 civil services examination.

Animesh Pradhan secured the second position from Odissa, and Telangana’s Donuru Ananya Reddy stood third. Reddy is also the topper among female candidates.

A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for various central government services.

The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, mains, and interview - by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) selects officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Srivastava, who left a lucrative job at Goldman Sachs in Bengaluru to pursue civil services, opted for Electrical Engineering as his optional subject and cleared the exam on his third attempt. He holds a B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

Previously, Srivastava had cleared his UPSC CSE 2022 and had ranked 236. He had opted for the Indian Police Service and is currently undergoing IPS training in Hyderabad.

Second-ranked Animesh Pradhan is a computer science graduate from NIT Rourkela, while Reddy, the topper among women candidates, studied B.A (Hons) Geography from Miranda House, Delhi University.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to congratulate those who cleared the prestigious examinations. “I congratulate all those who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Their hard work, perseverance and dedication have paid off, marking the start of a promising career in public service. Their efforts will shape the future of our nation in the times to come. My best wishes to them.”

He also had advice for those who couldn’t make it. “I want to tell those who didn’t achieve the desired success in the Civil Services Examination - setbacks can be tough, but remember, this isn't the end of your journey. There are chances ahead to succeed in Exams, but beyond that, India is rich with opportunities where your talents can truly shine. Keep striving and exploring the vast possibilities ahead. Wishing you all the very best.”

The UPSC mains examination was conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023. The interviews for the personality test were conducted in January-April 2024. The top 25 candidates comprise ten women and 15 men.