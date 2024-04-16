Jharkhand Maoist hotbed to vote for first time in 3 decades

RANCHI: Once a Maoist stronghold, 760-odd voters of ‘Hesatu’ village located in ‘Budha Pahar’ region, comprising Palamu and Chatra Lok Sabha constituencies, will vote for the first time in their own village after more than three decades.

Interestingly, most of the villagers have got to see their voter ID cards for the first time.

Earlier, polling booths at the village were relocated to a distance due to security reasons, but after more than three decades, the district administration has decided not to relocate it, on the request of locals.

Despite the claims of Jharkhand police that Budha Pahar has been freed from Maoists, four of the five polling stations, except Hesatu, will be shifted to safer locations.

Officials, however, claimed that Budha Pahar has been made absolutely free from all kinds of Maoist activities, due to which the people are quite excited and will vote fearlessly.

“Hesatu is a polling station in Budha Pahar area, which was being relocated for the last three decades due to security reasons, but this time, on people’s insistence, it was decided not to relocate the polling station so that 760 voters could exercise their franchise fearlessly in their village itself,” said Garhwa DC Shekhar Jamuar.