Lalu rhetoric is back, takes a jibe at BJP with Constitution remark

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP, accusing the saffron party of hatching a conspiracy to change the Constitution of the country.

He asserted that BJP is apprehensive of losing in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls and is resorting to demoralisation tactics by claiming ‘400 plus’ seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

“Janata samvidhan badalne wale ki aankh nikal legi (The poor, Dalits and backward communities will gouge out the eyes of whoever tries to change the Constitution),” he said, while referring to a BJP MP’s remarks to change the Constitution.

He said that the BJP wanted to bring dictatorship in the country, and that is why they would change the Constitution.He, however, hastened to add that people would not allow it to do so.