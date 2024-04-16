Lalu rhetoric is back, takes a jibe at BJP with Constitution remark

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP, accusing the saffron party of hatching a conspiracy to change the Constitution of the country.
He asserted that BJP is apprehensive of losing in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls and is resorting to demoralisation tactics by claiming ‘400 plus’ seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.
“Janata samvidhan badalne wale ki aankh nikal legi (The poor, Dalits and backward communities will gouge out the eyes of whoever tries to change the Constitution),” he said, while referring to a BJP MP’s remarks to change the Constitution.
He said that the BJP wanted to bring dictatorship in the country, and that is why they would change the Constitution.He, however, hastened to add that people would not allow it to do so.
The RJD leader said that people will not forgive BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their attempts to change the Constitution crafted by Dr Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar.
He claimed that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was given a befitting reply by people to his remarks on review of the reservation policy. “The BJP and PM Modi should also remember this,” he added.
Reacting to Lalu’s statement, deputy chief minister and state BJP president Samrat Choudhary asked why Lalu is making a fuss after 10 years. He has been declared an ‘offender’ by the court of law and has no moral right to make any remarks against BJP and PM Modi.
“Lalu was made CM of Bihar by the good grace of BJP. He had no support to become the CM, but it was BJP that had lent its support to pave the way for becoming the CM,” he added.