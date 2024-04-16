LS polls: AAP announces final list of candidates to contest from Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party today announced four more candidates in Punjab for the Lok Sabha elections as the party gave three sitting party MLAs tickets. With the release of the latest list, AAP has become the first political outfit in the state to declare all 13 candidates for the upcoming general elections.

Previously, the party has fielded five cabinet ministers, four turncoats from other parties and one Punjabi singer.

In the latest announcement, AAP has released the name of four candidates-- former shiromani akali dal MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from the Jalandhar Reserve constituency, Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar from Ferozepur, Amansher Singh Kalsi from Gurdaspur and Ashok Parashar Pappi from Ludhiana parliamentary seat.

While Brar represents the Muktsar assembly seat, Kalsi is a legislator from Batala seat while Pappi is an MLA from the Ludhiana Central assembly constituency.

The announcement was made by party's national general secretary Sandeep Pathak in a post on X.

With this announcement, the AAP has declared candidates for all 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab. The AAP, which is a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, is contesting the parliamentary polls in Punjab on its own.