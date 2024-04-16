‘People have seen pace of progress, party will win 370 seats’

Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari calls himself as a social worker rather than a politician. One of the top performing ministers in the cabinet, Gadkari not only predicts a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also a BJP win in more than 370 seats.

Taking time off his campaign schedule in Nagpur, Gadkari tells Rajesh Kumar Thakur that he firmly believes in “empowerment politics.”

Excerpts:

You are seeking a third term from Nagpur. How is the ‘josh’ (enthusiasm) among the people?

The ‘janata ka josh’ for the right person always remains high. People in Nagpur appreciate development which our government has been carrying forward at a break-neck speed. People want to be part of ‘Viksit Bharat’, and of course, a more ‘Viksit Nagpur.’