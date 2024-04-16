Politics erupts over Ram Navami in Bengal as PM Modi, CM Mamata cross swords

KOLKATA: On the eve of Ram Navami, politics erupted over the celebration of the festival in West Bengal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee crossed swords with each other.

At a rally in Balurghat, Modi targeted the ruling Trinamool Congress, saying the party had “tried its best to stop Ram Navami celebrations” in Bengal and thanked the Calcutta High Court for giving permission to organise Ram Navami rallies in Bengal.

This comes a day after the Calcutta High Court granted permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to hold a procession on Ram Navami in Howrah. The West Bengal government had highlighted unrest during last year's procession and proposed an alternative route for the procession. The organisers had contested the decision in the high court.

Modi on Tuesday said this was the first Ram Navami with Ram Lalla enthroned in the grand temple in Ayodhya.

“I know TMC, as always, tried its best to stop the Ram Navami celebrations here, and hatched several conspiracies. But only truth wins. Therefore, permission has been granted by the court and tomorrow the Ram Navami processions will be taken out with full reverence and devotion,” PM Modi said, reacting to the high court’s order.

In the high court, the state counsel had submitted that the police granted permission to 17 such processions only in Howrah and that the state didn't have the wherewithal to manage the VHP rally.