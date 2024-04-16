Priyanka says Congress will raise tea workers' wages in Assam if INDIA bloc wins Lok Sabha polls

Talking about the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Vadra said it is completely against the historic Assam Accord, which was signed following an initiative "by my father Rajiv Gandhi, who came to Assam and listened to people's voice."

Batting for Congress' Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency candidate Gogoi, Vadra said: "When BJP leaders come to campaign, they talk about irrelevant issues to deviate your attention from real issues. However, Gaurav Gogoi has always raised people's issues."

She said that the Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha has raised the issue of granting ST status to six communities: Moran, Motok, Chutia, Tai-Ahom, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea-Tribes, and the party has given a commitment to solve this long-pending issue.

"The BJP will do anything for power. They will buy people, break governments. You need to identify who will work for you with a true heart. I know Gaurav Gogoi is an honest person and like his father, he also gives topmost priority to people's problems," Priyanak said.

"We want to take such politics to the people. You will find very few people in today's time who will work from the heart for the welfare of people. If you send him again, he will definitely raise your issues," she added.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said that unemployment is at an all-time high, but the PM mentioned it only twice in a recent interview, which was all about his 'Man Ki Baat'.

She claimed that there are 30 lakh vacancies in the central government and if her party comes to power, it will fill up those posts first.

"If you want to control price rise, then vote for Congress. BJP's only aim is to seek votes on religion and caste basis, and remain in power at any cost. It's time to teach them a lesson," she said at the roadshow.

Vadra also said that the Congress will provide Rs 1 lakh as an apprenticeship allowance to all students till they get a decent job and deposit Rs 1 lakh in every poor women's account every year.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary landed at Jorhat airport this morning and straightaway reached Titabor, the assembly seat of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi and a part of Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Vadra, accompanied by Gogoi, state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, AICC general secretary and in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia and other senior leaders, started her roadshow from Titabor Chariali.

"The states of the Northeast have their own unique culture and historical heritage. The BJP government has imposed its own rules on this heritage," she said in a post on X before starting the roadshow.

Besides, inflation and unemployment have made the lives of the people difficult, she added.

"Congress' five justice guarantees will not only provide relief to the public but will also strengthen the future of the youth and the country," Vadra said.

In Jorhat, Gogoi's direct contest will be with sitting MP Topon Kumar Gogoi from the BJP. Voting in Jorhat will take place in the first phase on April 19.

The roadshow travelled around two kilometres to Titabor Tiniali within the town, AICC Communications Coordinator (Assam) Mahima Singh told PTI here.

After the event, Vadra left for Tripura to lead another roadshow in Tripura West constituency, she added.