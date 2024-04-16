Separating Kukis, Meiteis geographically against idea of India: Cong LS poll nominee Akoijam

IMPHAL: Separating Kukis and Meiteis geographically in violence-hit Manipur in name of "safety" is against the "very idea" of India and should be condemned left, right and centre, said Congress' Lok Sabha poll candidate A Bimol Akoijam.

An associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s School of Social Sciences, Akoijam asserted that as long as the two communities continue to be citizens of the country, they will have to live and work together.

The comments by Akoijam, 57, came amid demands by the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur for a separate administration.

Equating the violence in Manipur to "Rwanda-like ethnic conflict", Akoijam alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre and in the state has deliberately allowed the situation to aggravate in the state and claimed that there is some purpose behind it.

"The kind of situation we are seeing...we don't believe that this can happen in a settled democracy like India...it almost sounds like an ethnic conflict like those happen in Rwanda for instance, this has been allowed to happen for so long...so returning back to normal life will take long, long time," he told PTI in an interview.

Akoijam, who is contesting his debut election from Inner Manipur constituency, questioned why is the Indian state allowing partitions to happen within itself.

"When a multi-cultural and multi-ethnic country like India says that Kukis and Meiteis have been separated geographically, emotionally and so on and so forth, it is complete nonsense. It is against the very idea of India to say that Kukis and Meiteis cannot live together.

"If Sikhs were attacked...you tried to protect the locality where a certain community was residing. I am very suspicious of why did they start shifting these people from that side to this and vice versa in name of safety," he said.

"I consider this as an inability of the Indian state that it allowed to aggravate these situations and I suspect that it is being deliberately done. It is not inability of the Indian state, it is unwillingness to act, and my suspicion is that it has some purpose behind it," he further alleged.

Akoijam claimed that people seem to encourage and legitimise the separation and termed it a "sorry state of affairs".