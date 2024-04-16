Shah addresses rally in Imphal, says conspiracy to divide Manipur

“I know a conspiracy is on to alter the demography of the small state through infiltration (illegal migration). The (India-Myanmar) Free Movement Regime was misused for the smuggling of narcotics. We have scrapped it. We decided to fence the Myanmar

border and the work has started. We will secure Manipur,” he said. Referring to the ethnic violence involving the Meiteis and Kukis, he said the priority of the Modi government would be to restore peace in the state by talking to all sections of society.

“For six years, nothing happened in Manipur. Then, there was violence. I want to tell the valley and the hills that Modi ji’s priority in the coming days will be to establish peace. No matter how much one tries, we will not allow Manipur to be disintegrated. The Modi government is committed to bringing peace by talking to both communities,” Shah said.