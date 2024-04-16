Stage set for desert storm

JAIPUR: The desert state of Rajasthan is witnessing a fierce political showdown as the traditional rivals — the Congress and the BJP — lock horns in a largely bipolar battle.

With the BJP having bagged all 25 seats in the state in the last two Lok Sabha elections, the stakes are high for the saffron brigade. But the Congress is also making a determined bid to thwart a clean sweep by the BJP and has strategically formed alliances and fielded candidates on only 22 seats — leaving three seats for its alliance partners.

The coming Parliamentary polls pose a significant challenge for Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma of the BJP, who despite being a debutant MLA rose to the CM’s office. The BJP has deployed a galaxy of its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.