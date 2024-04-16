Uddhav releases Sena(UBT) symbol, says 'flaming torch' will reduce autocratic regime to ashes

He said the Congress has already released its manifesto and aspects related to Maharashtra will be incorporated in the MVA's joint manifesto.

"The flaming torch symbol has reached every nook and corner of Maharashtra. Now, the flaming torch will reduce to ashes the autocratic regime," Thackeray said.

Last year, the Shiv Sena (UBT) won the Andheri bypoll using the flaming torch symbol, the former chief minister said.

Last year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted a bow and arrow symbol and original Shiv Sena to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Sena and flaming torch to the Uddhav-led faction of the party.