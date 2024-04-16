Yogi’s new slogan: ‘80 banega aadhaar, NDA 400 paar...’

Yogi said the first four copies of the BJP manifesto — released on the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution — were to represent the four social pillars of the country, which are the poor (Garib), youth (Yuva), farmers (Annadata), and women (Nari).

He added that the BJP was more than just a political entity, embodying the aspirations of 140 crore people with a commitment to realising India’s vision on a mission mode. “The aspirations of the nation today align with PM Modi’s vision, which guides our mission. The country places its trust in Modi’s Guarantee,” he remarked.

Yogi said the BJP’s manifesto served as the blueprint for a new, great, self-reliant and developed India. “Besides declaring a resolute war on corruption, it reaffirms the commitment to elevate India from Antyodaya to Sarvodaya and position it as a global leader,” he added.

