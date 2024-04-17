A deadly trek for sake of democracy in Arunachal

GUWAHATI: A nine-hour bumpy ride followed by an arduous trek in treacherous terrain for 60 km seems like a real adventure. Here though, the trek will not end with a song, dance or a campfire but promises to light up the dance of India’s democracy.
The trekkers will be election officials of Arunachal Pradesh and their destination is Raha, one of the remote locations where voting will be held for simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections on April 19.
A team of six polling personnel and as many porters left Palin, the district headquarters of Kra Daadi, for Raha early Tuesday morning carrying foodstuffs, drinking water and tents with them.
District Magistrate Sunny K Singh said, “It will take two to three hours to cover the last eight to ten kilometres in a 4X4 vehicle to reach Yaluha. From there, they will walk and trek through 55-60 km to reach Raha. It will be a challenge for them to reach the place considering the steep hills and inhospitable terrain,” Singh said.
After passing through forested areas, the team would reach Raha after two-and-a-half days.
Official sources said the team would head to Parsi-Parlo via Niobia, the circle headquarters of Kurung Kumey district, and hold at Yaluha under the Kra Daadi district. Later, it would leave for the Government Secondary School, Biya where the polling station for Raha has been set up.
“This polling station is the toughest, located at a distance of about 55-60 kms from the nearest road head point, Parsi Parlo. Polling teams are required to go on a foot march amidst the thickly forested, inhospitable, and precipitous mountain ridges where rains-induced landslides are common. Therefore, the foot-march is fraught with many dangers,” an official statement read.
“However, despite the challenges, the polling teams make this arduous foot march, battling with leeches, insects and snakes along the way during every election. EVM and VVPAT along with other election materials carried get exposed to adverse weather,” the statement further said. This election, one sector magistrate and one sector police officer have been appointed against the single polling station.
‘Toughest location’
