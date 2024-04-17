A deadly trek for sake of democracy in Arunachal

GUWAHATI: A nine-hour bumpy ride followed by an arduous trek in treacherous terrain for 60 km seems like a real adventure. Here though, the trek will not end with a song, dance or a campfire but promises to light up the dance of India’s democracy.

The trekkers will be election officials of Arunachal Pradesh and their destination is Raha, one of the remote locations where voting will be held for simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections on April 19.