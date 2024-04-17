BJP is facing pro-incumbency, says Baluni

In the picturesque Lok Sabha constituency of Garhwal, BJP’s national media head Anil Baluni is banking on ‘Modi’s guarantee’ to see him through the elections. He is challenged by Ganesh Godiyal of the Congress in a constituency that is home to some of the most revered Hindu religious sites. In conversation with Kavita Bajeli-Datt, Baluni talks about the problem of large-scale migration from hills, maintaining a delicate balance between development and environment and the Uniform Civil Code. Excerpts:

What is your vision for your constituency?

Our constituency has five districts and 14 assembly segments. We want to link religious tourism with job generation. We have we have places like Badrinath, Kedarnath, Devprayag, Hemkunth Sahib, Valley of Flowers, Jim Corbett, Rajaji National Park and Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve. My objective is to stop large-scale migration of people from hills. I have started an initiative called ‘Apna Vote, Apna Gaon’ (my vote, my village).

How is Uttarakhand aligned with ‘Viksit Bharat’?

Modi ji has said the coming decade belongs to Uttarakhand. We are working towards that. We plan to develop two or more tourist spots in each district. In two years, our train -- a new railway line from Rishikesh to Karnaparyag -- will be ready. It will be a game changer for the state and the people.

Uttarakhand is the first state to have passed the Uniform Civil Code. Will BJP plan to implement it nationally?

The UCC passed by the state Assembly is awaiting a legal review and analysis. We are holding a detailed discussion. Other states can also consider it. Let the debate take place. If there is a need, we’ll make changes.

There is discontent against Angiveer. Will this impact the party’s prospects?

We have worked on this. Rajnath Singhji has already made a clear statement. We are open to change in the Agniveer recruitment scheme if necessary. He had said that the government has ensured that the future of the Agniveers is secure. Home Minister Amit Shah has also announced a 10% reservation for former Agniveers in vacancies in the Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and para-military forces.

Rahul Gandhi has accused your party of indulging in large-scale corruption through electoral bonds…

We should not take Rahul Gandhi’s statement seriously. Electoral bonds were started with a good motive to reduce the influence of black money in politics. If they have any suggestions, we can also look into them.

Do you plan to reform Muslim Personal laws?

Congress has always believed in appeasement policy. We have never made the distinction between Hindus and Muslims. Another Congress leader said a Muslim University should be set up in Uttarakhand. They have made these statements and distinctions. We have vowed that in this ‘dev bhumi’ (lands of the Gods) where we have Char-Dham, we won’t allow any demographic changes. Congress wants to make demographic changes. Congress wants to change the face of this state. If we see the 2011 census, then after Assam, Uttarakhand is the second state where we have seen demographical changes. We will not allow the state to be changed like this.

Will the anti-incumbency factor will have an impact on the 2024 elections?

No. We are seeing pro-incumbency. People have full faith in Modi ji.