BJP unlikely to contest 3 Valley seats, Shah drops broad hint at Jammu rally

JAMMU/DEHRADUN: Union Home Minister Amit Shah hinted at not fielding candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir and assured that assembly polls would be held on time.

Speaking on Tuesday during a poll campaign in the Paloura area of Jammu in support of BJP candidate Jugal Kishore, Shah accused the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party of introducing the gun culture in Kashmir.

“I have come here to tell all voters of Kashmir that we are not in a hurry. When we receive your love, the lotus will also bloom in the Valley. We don’t have any worries,” said Amit Shah.

Of the five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP has so far named candidates only for Udhampur and Jammu LS seats, which are going to polls in the first and second phases.

There is speculation that the saffron party won’t field candidates in the Valley and might support non-NC, non-PDP, and non-Congress party candidates there.