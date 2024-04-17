BJP unlikely to contest 3 Valley seats, Shah drops broad hint at Jammu rally

JAMMU/DEHRADUN: Union Home Minister Amit Shah hinted at not fielding candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir and assured that assembly polls would be held on time.
Speaking on Tuesday during a poll campaign in the Paloura area of Jammu in support of BJP candidate Jugal Kishore, Shah accused the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party of introducing the gun culture in Kashmir.
“I have come here to tell all voters of Kashmir that we are not in a hurry. When we receive your love, the lotus will also bloom in the Valley. We don’t have any worries,” said Amit Shah.
Of the five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP has so far named candidates only for Udhampur and Jammu LS seats, which are going to polls in the first and second phases.
There is speculation that the saffron party won’t field candidates in the Valley and might support non-NC, non-PDP, and non-Congress party candidates there.
“I have come to appeal to the voters of Kashmir, especially the young voters, to vote for anybody but not for three dynastic parties — NC, PDP, and Congress. Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and Sonia Gandhi work for their daughters and sons and not for the people,” Shah emphasized.
Holding another rally at Durgapur in the Kotdwar area in Uttarakhand on the final leg of campaigning ahead of the initial phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19, Shah emphasized the significance of the upcoming Ram Navami celebration on Wednesday, highlighting that it will be a momentous occasion as it commemorates the birthday of Ram Lalla at a magnificent temple after a hiatus of 500 years. This event marks the transition from the previous temporary structure that served as the deity’s abode to the grand temple.
Union Minister Shah was addressing an election rally at Durgapur when he said, “We are fortunate to witness this historic occasion. The Congress has prolonged the Ram temple issue for numerous years. However, the Modi government has successfully fulfilled its commitment.”