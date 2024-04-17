Congress gave problems to Northeast, BJP made it a source of possibilities: PM Modi in Assam

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Congress has created problems in the Northeast but the BJP made it a source of possibilities.
Addressing a massive rally in Assam’s Nalbari, the Prime Minister alleged that the Congress party had encouraged separatism in the Northeast.
“The Northeast is a witness to Modi’s guarantee. The Congress gave only problems to the region but the BJP made it a source of possibilities. The Congress encouraged separatism. Modi embraced the Northeast,” the PM said.
Stating that he tried to ensure peace and security in the region, he said he accomplished things the Congress could not do in 60 years.
“Your dream is my resolve,” Modi told the crowd.
He alleged that Congress had trapped the region in its grip for power. Now that the grip is loosened, Assam is benefitting from “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikash”, he added.
He mentioned that the 400th birth anniversary of Assam’s great warrior Ahom General Lachit Borphukan was celebrated across the country under the BJP government’s initiative.
“Modi is the brand ambassador of Assam’s gamocha. The Congress makes fun of me when I wear Assam’s traditional attire. The Congress does not care about the sentiments of the Assamese people,” the PM said.
Referring to the large crowd, he said the entire country is watching what will happen on June 4. “That’s why, people say, 4 June, 400 paar,” he said.
“Friends, Modi came to you in 2014 with hope. I came to you in 2019 with trust and now, I am here with guarantees,” the PM said.
Asserting that Modi’s guarantee means fulfilling the promises, he said that the BJP follows the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikash”.
“There is no discrimination in NDA schemes. We have decided to build more than three crore houses in the next five years, and everyone will get it. For the next five years, you will keep getting free ration without any discrimination,” he added.
He highlighted the BJP’s promise to make all elderly people, aged above 70 years, the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat.
“Our goal is to make 3 crore women 'Lakhpati Didi'. Our government cares for the farmers of Assam. We have increased the MSP of kharif crops. Lakhs of farmers here have benefitted from our schemes. Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the farmers of the state got more than Rs 5,400 crore. The BJP has decided to continue this scheme,” the PM said.
In the upcoming Loksabha election, the BJP is contesting 11 out of 14 seats in the state. Meanwhile, their NDA allies Asom Gana Parishad will contest from two seats and UPPL in one seat.