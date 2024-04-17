Congress gave problems to Northeast, BJP made it a source of possibilities: PM Modi in Assam

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Congress has created problems in the Northeast but the BJP made it a source of possibilities.

Addressing a massive rally in Assam’s Nalbari, the Prime Minister alleged that the Congress party had encouraged separatism in the Northeast.

“The Northeast is a witness to Modi’s guarantee. The Congress gave only problems to the region but the BJP made it a source of possibilities. The Congress encouraged separatism. Modi embraced the Northeast,” the PM said.

Stating that he tried to ensure peace and security in the region, he said he accomplished things the Congress could not do in 60 years.

“Your dream is my resolve,” Modi told the crowd.

He alleged that Congress had trapped the region in its grip for power. Now that the grip is loosened, Assam is benefitting from “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikash”, he added.

He mentioned that the 400th birth anniversary of Assam’s great warrior Ahom General Lachit Borphukan was celebrated across the country under the BJP government’s initiative.

“Modi is the brand ambassador of Assam’s gamocha. The Congress makes fun of me when I wear Assam’s traditional attire. The Congress does not care about the sentiments of the Assamese people,” the PM said.

Referring to the large crowd, he said the entire country is watching what will happen on June 4. “That’s why, people say, 4 June, 400 paar,” he said.

“Friends, Modi came to you in 2014 with hope. I came to you in 2019 with trust and now, I am here with guarantees,” the PM said.