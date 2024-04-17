'Fight only against BJP': Maharashtra Congress leader Vishal Patil files nomination as independent candidate

MUMBAI: In a surprising move, former Maharashtra Congress chief minister's grandson Vishal Patil filed his nomination to contest as an independent candidate in the Sangali Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday.

Vishal Patil before filing the nomination addressed his loyalists and said that he never thought there would come a situation where he would have to leave the Congress party.

However, Patil said that the people of Sangali urged him to contest the polls against sitting BJP MP Sanjay Kaka Patil and to defeat the policies of his tyrannical rule.

“We used all official channels to get the ticket, but in alliance, we did not get the ticket therefore decided to fight as an independent against the BJP Lok Sabha MP. My fight is not against any one, but against the tyranny of the BJP and failure of its candidate. Our area is lagging behind in development due to inefficient BJP Lok Sabha MP. We cannot miss this opportunity this time,” said Vishal Patil before filing his nominations.

Patil will be contesting against the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrahat Patil who is in alliance with the Congress party in Maharashtra and sitting BJP MP Sanjay Kaka Patil.