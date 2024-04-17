Jharkhand: 3 in Congress list, no word on Ranchi

RANCHI : The Congress on Tuesday announced the names of candidates for three more Lok Sabha constituencies — Godda, Chatra and Dhanbad.

Mahagama MLA Deepika Pandey will contest from Godda opposite BJP’s Nishikant Dubey, who is eyeing a fourth term from the seat. KN Tripathy will contest from Chatra, and Bermo MLA Jaimangal Singh’s wife Anupama Singh from Dhanbad, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

Suspense on Ranchi Lok Sabha seat, however, continues.

Deepika, a first-time MLA, secured ticket over contenders Pradeep Yadav and Furqan Ansari. Yadav, the strongest claimant to the ticket, was apparently denied it due to a case of sexual harassment pending against him.

Saryu Roy, MLA from Jamshedpur East, was willing to contest from Dhanbad on Congress ticket, and had also raised the issue of “significant land acquisitions” allegedly made by Prashant Kumar, son of BJP’s candidate Dhulu Mahato. But, Roy was sidestepped Anupama Singh nominated.

Under the INDIA seat-sharing formula, out of Jharkhand’s 14 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress will contest seven, JMM five, RJD one and CPI (M-L) one.