Kashmiri connection: Valley artisans weave Asia’s largest handmade carpet

SRINAGAR: Sparking the hope of reviving the carpet industry in Jammu and Kashmir, the artisans have made history by making Asia’s largest handmade silk carpet in over nine years.

The carpet measures 72ft by 40ft (2880 sq.ft), which nearly equals to half a kanal land. Carpet dealer Fayaz Ahmad Shah told this newspaper that he received an order for 72 ft x 40 ft carpet from a Gulf country a decade back.

“It was a giant carpet and never before had such a carpet been made in the Valley. It was a challenge for us to make the carpet,” he said. A special loom was created at Wail Kralpora, Tangmarg area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district for weaving the carpet and it took about 12-14 months for the process to get completed.

The work started in February 2015 and got completed in April this year. Around 24 master artisans were involved in the weaving of the carpet. Despite the lockdown, the weaving of the carpet remained unaffected and the artisans overcame all odds. “This is Asia’s largest carpet having approximately 36.5 crore knots,” said Shah.