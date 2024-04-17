Lok Sabha elections: No Muslim candidates nominated by BJP, Congress in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: The influence of the Muslim vote bank has significantly diminished in Gujarat. Neither the BJP nor the Congress has nominated a Muslim candidate for any seat in the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Despite Gujarat's 9.7% Muslim population, no Muslim candidate has been successful in securing a Lok Sabha seat in the last three decades.

There is no official source of information on the Muslim population in each Gujarat district, but if surveys undertaken by various Muslim organizations are to be trusted, Bharuch ranks first at 23.15 percent followed by Kutch (22%), Jamnagar (16.55%), Dwarka (15%), and Ahmedabad (13.38%). The districts with the lowest Muslim population are Dang (2.57 percent), Tapi (3.76 percent) and Chhota Udepur (4.19 percent).

In the history of Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Gujarat, Muslim representation has been scarce. In the 1996 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress nominated Irshad Mirza as the sole Muslim candidate for the Ahmedabad Lok Sabha seat, but the BJP’s Harin Pathak defeated him. Subsequently, in the 1998, 1999, and 2004 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress did not nominate any Muslim candidates.