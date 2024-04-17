'Not an ordinary election': PM Modi pens letter to BJP, NDA candidates of phase 1

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the eve of the conclusion of campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections across 102 constituencies, penned personalized letters to all candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) whose political fates are to be sealed on April 19.

Modi,who never misses to establish communication to encourage the party as well alliance's leaders, addressing the candidates as " fellow Karyakarta", acquainted them with the fact that the "LS election this time is not an ordinary election".

"Families across india, especially the senior members, would remember the difficulties they have gone through in the 5-6 decades of Congress rule.In the past 10 years,the quality of life of every section of society has improved with many of these troubles removed", PM wrote in his letter.

Characterizing the ongoing electoral exercise for the 18th Lok Sabha as an 'opportunity' to bridge the present with a promising future, Modi stressed that every vote garnered by the BJP would contribute towards forming a stable government and accelerating India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Recognizing the challenging conditions of the scorching summer heat under which the elections are being conducted, Prime Minister Modi, in his capacity as the guardian of the NDA and the Pradhan Sevak to the countrymen, offered a health tip to the candidates, advising them to cast their votes early in the morning to avoid the peak temperatures.

Displaying a personal connection with the candidates, Modi commended their dedication and past performances in nation-building endeavours.

In a letter addressed to TN BJP chief, who is contesting from Coimbatore, Modi has lauded his decision to quit IPS and joined the BJP to serve people directly. Modi praised his efforts in strengthening the BJP's presence in Tamil Nadu and addressing the concerns of the state's populace. He extended his best wishes for success in the elections and expressed hope to see him represent the people in Parliament.

Prime Minister Modi's letters reached every candidate vying for seats across 21 states, encompassing the 102 Lok Sabha constituencies involved in the electoral process. This underscores the extensive outreach undertaken to communicate directly with candidates across diverse regions of the country.