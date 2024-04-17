Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to contest from two assembly seats

BHUBANESWAR: BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will also contest from the Kantabanji assembly constituency in Bolangir district of Western Odisha along with his traditional Hinjili seat in Ganjam district.

This was announced by Patnaik himself on Wednesday while releasing the 5th list of nine candidates for the Assembly elections in the state.

Patnaik in 2019 assembly elections had also contested from two seats.

He won from both the Hinjili and Bijepur assembly segment in Bargarh district of western Odisha.

However, Patnaik later resigned from Bijepur and retained the Hinjili seat.

Announcing the latest list of assembly candidates, the chief minister said that seats between veteran party leader Prasanna Acharya and Rohit Pujari are swapped. Rairakhol assembly seat has been allotted to Acharya instead of the Sambalpur segment while the sitting MLA from Rairakhol Rohit Pujari has been shifted to Sambalpur from Rairakhol.

The swapping of seats came following reports that Acharya was unhappy with the party’s decision to field him from Sambalpur and was instead interested in contesting from Rairakhol from where he was elected in 2009. He had met Patnaik on April 12 and requested him to reconsider the decision to field him from Sambalpur. Besides, the BJD has dropped former minister Sameer Das from the Nimapara seat and has replaced him with Dilip Nayak.