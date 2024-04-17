Panel under cabinet secretary set up to look into issues of queer community

NEW DELHI: The Centre has set up a committee under the cabinet secretary to look into the queer community's issues, including measures needed to ensure there is non-discriminatory access to services and that they do not face threats of violence.

The formation of the committee comes after the Supreme Court asked the central government in October to set up a high-powered panel to look into the issues of the queer community.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the panel will examine and recommend measures to be taken by the central and the state governments to ensure that there is no discrimination in access to goods and services to the queer community.

It will also examine measures to be taken so that the queer community does not face any threat of violence, harassment or coercion.

The panel has also been mandated to go into measures to be taken to ensure that queer persons are not subjected to "involuntary" medical treatments and surgeries, including modules to cover mental health.

Non-discriminatory access to social welfare entitlements to queer persons is also part of the committee's reference.

The Union home secretary, legislative secretary, health secretary, women and child development secretary and social justice and empowerment secretary are the other members of the committee.

The committee may co-opt experts and other officers if deemed necessary, the notification said.

On October 17, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to set up a committee under the cabinet secretary to consider benefits for queer persons.